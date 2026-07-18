CGA takes administrative control of Pakistan Post accounts cadre

RAWALPINDI: The Controller General of Accounts (CGA) has assumed administrative control over the transfers, postings and all other service matters of the Accounts Cadre serving in the Pakistan Post Office Department following a Lahore High Court judgment.

A formal notification to this effect was issued by the Chief Accounts Officer, Pakistan Post, on July 14.

According to the notification, all service matters relating to the Pakistan Post Accounts Cadre will now fall under the authority of the Controller General of Accounts, who will exercise these powers through the Chief Accounts Officer, Pakistan Post, Islamabad.

A senior official said the notification had been issued in compliance with the Lahore High Court’s judgment of May 22, 2025, which held that the Pakistan Post Accounts Cadre falls under the administrative control of the Controller General of Accounts. Following the court’s ruling, the CGA issued implementation directions on Oct 17, 2025, leading to the issuance of the present notification.

The notification states that all Accounts Cadre officials serving in Pakistan Post, whether posted at the headquarters, directorates, provincial offices or field formations, will remain under the administrative control of the Controller General of Accounts.

It further clarifies that any order concerning the service matters of the Accounts Cadre issued by an authority other than the Controller General of Accounts or the Chief Accounts Officer, where such authority lacks legal jurisdiction, will have no legal effect. The notification also warns that any officer or employee who complies with or acts upon an unauthorised order may face disciplinary proceedings under the relevant Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules and other applicable service laws.

Before the issuance of the notification, powers relating to transfers, postings and other administrative matters of the Pakistan Post Accounts Cadre were exercised by the department’s senior management. However, following the Lahore High Court’s judgment and its implementation by the Controller General of Accounts, these powers now rest with the CGA.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026