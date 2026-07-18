Senate panel seeks probe into sanitary workers’ death, child labour issues

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights on Friday directed authorities to take immediate action against alleged exploitation of sanitary workers, accelerate investigations into key criminal cases, and strengthen measures for child protection.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri at Parliament House, reviewed issues relating to labour rights, cybercrime, child welfare and law enforcement, with senior officials from relevant departments appearing before the committee.

The committee expressed concerns over the suicide of sanitary worker Zeeshan Arshad in Gujranwala, reportedly linked to wage exploitation. Reviewing inquiry reports submitted by the Deputy Commissioner of Gujranwala and the Gujranwala Waste Management Company (GWMC), members were informed that the deceased had been employed through third-party contractors before his services were terminated in May 2026.

While appreciating the Punjab government’s Suthra Punjab initiative, the committee criticised private contractors for allegedly exploiting sanitation workers and undermining the programme. Senator Zehri termed the incident a serious violation of workers’ rights and called for strict action against those responsible.

The committee also questioned GWMC officials over the financial arrangements with contractors. According to documents presented, contractors received Rs29, 890 per worker each month from the company, while sanitation workers were reportedly paid only Rs20, 000 despite the government-notified minimum wage being Rs40, 000.

The committee sought complete records, including contracts, salary registers, tax documents and banking transactions, to examine possible violations. It also directed authorities to provide details of compensation and insurance for the deceased worker’s family.

During a briefing on a cyber defamation case, the committee criticised the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over delays in handling complaints. The NCCIA director general informed members that the main suspect had been arrested and later released on bail, adding that efforts were underway to seek cancellation of the bail. The committee also ordered an inquiry into the conduct of a former contractual officer allegedly linked to negligence in the case.

The National Commission on the Rights of Child informed the committee that efforts to tackle child begging were being hampered by funding delays. It proposed establishing a joint task force with district authorities to improve rehabilitation and protection measures for vulnerable children.

The committee also reviewed progress in the investigation into the killing of Dr Safdar Rajput in Dadu and directed the Counter-Terrorism Department, police and other agencies to expedite the inquiry and submit a comprehensive report after its completion.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026