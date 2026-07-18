E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Trader robbed of Rs8m

Mohammad Asghar Published Updated
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RAWALPINDI: A trader was robbed of Rs8 million while a motorcycle rider was deprived of Rs25,000 and his bike, police said on Friday.

Adnan Khan, a resident of Khayaban-i-Sir Syed, was on way home when near Abdul Qadir Park he was intercepted by two armed persons and robbed of the cash. He said in the FIR that after locking his shop, he and his cousin and a friend were going home on a motorcycle.

He said when they reached near their destination at about 10:30pm on Thursday, they were stopped by two motorcycle riders in the street.

He said a pillion rider fired gunshots into the air and asked them to hand over a bag containing Rs8 million. The robbers sped off after snatching the cash bag. The Pirwadhai police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Mohammad Aziz, a resident of Westridge, lodged an FIR with the police, stating that he was going to the fruit market on his motorcycle at about 1pm when two bike riders intercepted him on School Road. The robbers held him at gunpoint and snatched his mobile phone, Rs25,000 cash and his motorcycle and fled.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

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