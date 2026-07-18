FCC chief justice vows to uphold constitution

ISLAMABAD: Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan (FCCP) Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan on Friday underscored the constitutional guarantee of equal rights, religious freedom and access to justice for every citizen, irrespective of faith or background.

He was interacting with a delegation representing Pakistan’s religious minority communities on the occasion of International Justice Day during their visit to FCCP.

The delegation, led by Samuel Payara, comprised 13 representatives from diverse religious communities, including the Christian, Sikh, Hindu, Sanatan Dharam, Bahá’í and Kalash communities. The visit was organised following a request submitted by the Implementation Minority Rights Forum (IMRF).

During the meeting, the chief justice warmly welcomed the participants.

The interaction provided an opportunity for an open and meaningful exchange of views on the role of constitutional institutions in safeguarding minority rights, promoting interfaith harmony and strengthening public confidence in the rule of law.

The chief justice reaffirmed the court’s commitment to upholding the constitution and ensuring the protection and enforcement of the fundamental rights guaranteed under it.

Members of the delegation appreciated the opportunity to engage directly with the leadership of the court and expressed confidence in the judiciary’s role as the guardian of constitutional rights. They also acknowledged the significance of observing International Justice Day through constructive dialogue aimed at fostering inclusivity, mutual respect and national cohesion.

Following the meeting, souvenirs were presented to the members of the delegation as a gesture of goodwill and appreciation. The visit concluded with a group photograph commemorating the occasion and reflecting the shared commitment to constitutional values, justice, tolerance and unity.

The Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan said it remained steadfast in promoting public engagement and meaningful dialogue with all segments of society to strengthen constitutional awareness and reinforce the principles of justice, equality and the rule of law across the country.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026