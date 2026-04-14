Heavy rains, hailstorms expected in upper regions from 16th

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteorology Department (PMD) has predicted rain, wind, and thunderstorms — with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms — in the upper parts of the country from April 16 to April 19.

The department has advised provincial and district administrations to take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward situations during the forecast period.

According to the Met Office, a westerly wave is expected to enter the nort­h­western parts of Pakistan on April 16 and is likely to persist in the upper regions until April 19.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms — with isolated hea­vy falls, hailstorms, and snowfall over mountains — are expected in areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Sha­n­gla, Buner, Kohistan, Mal­a­kand, Battagram, Man­sehra, Abbottabad, Bala­kot, Haripur, Mardan, No­w­­shera, Peshawar, Baj­aur, Mohmand, Swabi, Ch­a­­rsadda, Kohat, Kur­r­am, Khyber, and Hangu from the evening of April 16 to April 19, with occasional gaps.

Light rain and thunderstorms are also expected at isolated places in Ora­kzai, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, and Wazir­istan on April 17 and 18.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, rain, wind, and thunderstorms — with moderate to isolated heavy falls and snowfall over mountains — are

expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar from April 16 to April 19, with occasional breaks.

In Kashmir, rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms — with isolated hailstorms — are expected in Neelum Valley, Muza­ffarabad, Poonch, Hat­tian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudh­anoti, Kotli, Bh­imber, and Mirpur from April 17 to April 19. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely on April 18 and 19.

In Balochistan, rain and thunderstorms are expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saif­ullah, Noshki, Sherani, Mus­a­khel, Loralai, Har­nai, Zhob, and Barkhan on April 17 and 18.

PDMA warning

Meanwhile, the Prov­incial Disaster Mana­gement Authority (PD­MA) Punjab issued an alert warning of widespread rain and isolated hailstorms across the province from April 16 to 18.

The authority has urged district administrations to remain vigilant and advised citizens to take precautionary measures.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, rain and thunderstorm activity is expected across a large part of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Jhelum, Cha­kwal, Talagang, Guj­ra­nwala, Hafizabad, Wazi­rabad, Sargodha, Mian­wali, Sheikhupura, Gu­jr­at, Khushab, and Mandi Bahauddin.

The weather system is also likely to affect central and southern districts, including Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Fais­alabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Bhakkar, Layyah, Raja­npur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and adjoining areas, with chances of gusty winds and isolated hailstorms.

The authority stated that the alert was issued on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Following the directive, commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province have been placed on high alert to respond to any emergency situation.

In Sindh, windstorms and dust-raising winds are expected in upper districts from April 16 to April 18.

The Met Office has warned that landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir between April 17 and April 19.

It further stated that windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning could damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels. Standing crops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab may also be affected.

Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures to protect their crops, while tourists and travelers are urged to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period.

Heavy rainfall may also trigger flash floods in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — including Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, and Chitral — as well as in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, particularly in Neelum Valley.

Imran Gabol in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026