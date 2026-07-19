Policemen martyred in Ziarat attack buried as Quetta sit-in ends

Mourners shower rose petals on a vehicle carrying coffins of the martyred police personnel.—AFP

• Thousands attend funeral prayers offered at Quetta’s Ayub Stadium amid strict security arrangements

• Koila Phatak, police stations, educational institutions renamed after martyrs

• Bugti reaffirms commitment to ensuring timely implementation of accord

QUETTA: The pol­icemen who were martyred in the Ziarat terrorist attack were buried in their native towns on Saturday after their funeral prayers were offered at Ayub Stadium, Quetta, attended by thousands of people following the culmination of a 10-day-long sit-in by their relatives.

The sit-in committee agreed to call off the protest after a Friday-night agreement with the provincial government, in which all of their demands, including the call for a judicial probe, were accepted.

Besides other measures, the government also agreed to constitute a judicial commission to probe the attacks in Ziarat and Hanna Urak, in which a total of 32 people — 27 policemen in Ziarat and five civilians in Hanna Urak — were martyred.

Their bodies were brought to the stadium from the Shuhada-i-Ziarat Chowk (formerly Koila Phatak Chowk) for funeral prayers in a big procession. The funeral was attended by thousands of people, including politicians, provincial ministers, tribal elders, and the family members of the deceased, amid strict security arrangements. They were later sent to their native towns for burial with state honours.

The district administration deployed a heavy contingent of security forces, including police and the paramilitary forces, in and around the stadium. It also deployed snipers on the rooftops in the area.

The families of the slain policemen had been holding the sit-in at Koila Phatak since July 9, along with the bodies of the martyrs. It may be noted that 27 policemen were martyred in a terrorist attack on a police post in Ziarat on July 6: nine police personnel were killed on the spot, while 18 were killed by the terrorists after being kidnapped. The attack came a day after armed men attacked the Hanna Urak Valley area on the outskirts of Quetta, killing five people. In response to these attacks, security forces responded with a days-long clearance operation, named Operation Shaban, during which 91 terrorists were killed.

Police stations renamed

The Balochistan government started immediate implementation of the agreement’s provisions. As a “token of acknowledgement of the invaluable sacrifices” of the martyred policemen, it was decided to rename Koila Phatak Chowk as Shuhada-i-Ziarat Chowk with immediate effect, as per a July 17 notification that was issued right after the agreement.

Similarly, it was decided to rename government buildings, police stations, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities in the Ziarat district after the martyrs, who laid down their lives while performing duties in the fight against terrorism. In this regard, the principal secretary to the Balochistan chief minister directed the home, education and health departments to complete the process of renaming the relevant government institutions and obtain approval from the competent authority.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti stated that the government was ensuring full implementation of all commitments and provisions of the agreement made with the families of the martyrs. He said that the martyrs who sacrificed their lives “in defence of the country, for the establishment of peace, and for the protection of the lives and property of the people are a source of pride for the entire nation”.

“Naming public institutions after them is a meaningful tribute that will preserve their legacy and inspire future generations with their courage, dedication, and sense of duty,” he remarked.

The chief minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to honouring the martyrs and their families, promoting their welfare, and ensuring the timely implementation of all commitments made under the agreement.

On Friday, the Balochistan government accepted all demands of the protesters, including the formation of a judicial commission to probe both attacks.

The agreement was signed by Health Minister Bukhat Muhammad Kakar, while Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Secretary General Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal signed on behalf of the protesting families.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026