E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Attacking Lebanon

Editorial Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

MANY questions remain about which way the negotiations between the US and Iran to find a permanent end to the hostilities can go.

Amongst the biggest unknowns is Lebanon; on the day the two-week truce between Washington and Tehran, brokered by Pakistan, was announced, Israel launched a barbaric assault on Lebanon, causing a high number of casualties and massive damage to infrastructure. Over 200 people were reported to have been killed during Wednesday’s atrocious attacks by Israel, while hostilities continued yesterday.

Israel is understandably furious that its joint effort with the US to destroy Iran has ended in failure; Israeli media is full of criticism of the regime for failing to achieve its goals in this brutal war. Now it seems that Tel Aviv has decided to direct its rage at the Lebanese people in the name of going after Iran’s ally Hezbollah. There has been deliberate targeting of civilians — a war crime — in the country under the so-called Dahieh Doctrine. But Israel is no stranger to carrying out such attacks, having engaged in them across the Middle East for decades.

There also appears to be ‘confusion’ regarding Lebanon’s inclusion in the 10 points forwarded by Iran as a basis for the negotiations. The Iranians insist Lebanon is an “inseparable part” of the ceasefire, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also asserted that the Arab state was included. However, the Americans seem to be having second thoughts, as President Donald Trump has said Lebanon is a “separate skirmish”. Regardless, it is essential to ensure that the Lebanese front is part of the truce for both humanitarian reasons and to save the larger peace process between Iran and the US, which could collapse if Israel continues its butchery. The UN, as well as many of America’s allies, including the UK, France, Japan and others, have endorsed the call for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

It was Israel — which reportedly fed faulty intelligence to Mr Trump about how Iran could be easily defeated — that convinced the US to go to war with the Islamic Republic. Now it appears that Tel Aviv is using every trick in the book to ensure that the nascent peace process fails, and hostilities in the Middle East resume. Mr Trump must decide whether he wants to indeed put ‘America first’, or to do Israel’s bidding, even if the region is set alight in the process. The US has considerable leverage over its proxy Israel; the time to use it is now. Washington must impress on Tel Aviv to immediately halt all hostilities in Lebanon. Hezbollah is just an excuse. The Zionist state has long coveted Lebanon in pursuit of its ‘Greater Israel’ scheme. It must be stopped from continuing its attacks in Lebanon and its wholesale slaughter of innocent civilians there.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
US Iran Rift Israel Iran Conflict
Newspaper

Read more

Ajay
Apr 12, 2026 01:32am
The Lebanese people want peace. They do not want the Iran backed militias dragging them into endless wars.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe