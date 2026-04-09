Lebanon seeks Pakistan’s support for ending Israeli strikes

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held a phone call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, in which he sought Pakistan’s support for bringing an immediate end to Israeli attacks on his country, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The statement said that during the call, PM Shehbaz strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing aggression against Lebanon and expressed condolences over the loss of thousands of precious lives in these hostilities.

“The prime minister said that Pakistan was engaged in sincere efforts for regional peace and it was in this spirit that the peace talks between Iran and the US were being convened,” it said.

“While thanking PM Shehbaz for his peace efforts, the prime minister of Lebanon sought Pakistan’s support for bringing an immediate end to the attacks targeting Lebanon and its people,” the statement said, adding that both leaders agreed to remain in contact.

PM Shehbaz also posted on X about the phone call, saying, “Grateful to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam who expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s peace efforts and underscored the need for our continued support in securing an immediate end to the attacks targeting Lebanon and its people.”

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office (FO) had also strongly condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanon, cautioning that they undermine global efforts for regional peace.

“Pakistan condemns, in the strongest terms, the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon, resulting in the loss of innocent lives and the widespread destruction of infrastructure,” the FO said in a statement.

“The Israeli actions undermine international efforts to establish peace and stability in the region and constitute a blatant violation of international law and fundamental humanitarian principles,” it warned.

Pakistan called upon the international community to “take urgent steps to end Israeli aggression against Lebanon”.

It reiterated its “unwavering solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon during this difficult time”, adding that it supported Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its peace and stability.

Lebanon declared a national day of mourning on Thursday after Israeli strikes pummelled the country, killing over 200 people and calling into question the Pakistan-brokered ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The Lebanese prime minister’s office said Thursday would be “a national day of mourning for the martyrs and wounded of the Israeli attacks that targeted hundreds of innocent, defenceless civilians”, ordering the closure of public administrations and the lowering of flags.

Hours later, Hezbollah said it had fired rockets towards Israel in response to what it called a violation of the US-Iran truce.

There had been conflicting messages about whether the fighting in Lebanon was included in the truce, with Israel insisting that it was not.

Israel launched its heaviest and most coordinated air assault on Lebanon on Wednesday since the US-Iran war began.

Consecutive explosions rocked Beirut, sending vast plumes of smoke over the capital. The Israeli military claimed it struck more than 100 sites across Beirut, the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon.

Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine said: “The death toll stands at 203 martyrs and more than 1,000 wounded in the aggression against Lebanon on Wednesday.”

Additional input from AFP