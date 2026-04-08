UHS approves key reforms in MBBS curriculum

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has approved key reforms in the MBBS curriculum, placing paediatrics on a par with gynaecology in the final year and increasing its total marks from 200 to 300.

The decision was taken at the 54th meeting of the Board of Studies in Medicine, held on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore and attended by the board’s convener Prof Zohra Khanum, along with principals of affiliated medical colleges.

According to officials, the enhancement of paediatrics follows recommendations put forward by the discipline-specific faculty council. It was also decided that, from the current academic year, the subject will comprise two theory papers in the final year, both based entirely on multiple-choice questions.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Rathore underlined the importance of paediatrics, noting that nearly 45 percent of the country’s population consists of children. Hestated that the increase in marks was necessary to enhancethe training of future doctors in child health.

The meeting also approved significant changes to the community medicine curriculum. Maternal and child health, along with nutrition, will now form a compulsory component of the subject.

It was decided that fourth-year MBBS students will undertake study visits to immunisation centres, neonatal care units and family planning facilities as part of their training.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026