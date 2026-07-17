Court refuses bail to podcaster, dismisses petition

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Thursday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of podcaster Rehan Tariq in a case registered under blasphemy and the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (Peca).

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had registered the case and arrested the podcaster from Lahore airport on his arrival from abroad.

Before the magistrate, Advocate Mian Dawood argued on behalf of the petitioner, saying the prosecution had failed to produce any evidence linking his client to the alleged social media uploads. He argued that conducting an interview and asking questions on historical or religious matters was a constitutionally protected journalistic function. He said the FIR did not specify which questions were allegedly objectionable. He stated that opinions obtained from prominent religious scholars did not amount to disrespect of any revered Islamic personality.

The counsel argued that the petitioner was entitled to bail because the prosecution allegedly failed to comply with the requirements of Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code. He pointed out that the offences fell within the non-prohibitory clause, the investigation had been completed, no further recovery was required, and the case warranted further inquiry.

Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo issued a verdict on the bail petition. He observed the objections raised by the defence required detailed appreciation of evidence during trial and presently did not bring the case within the ambit of further inquiry.

Dismissing the petition, the magistrate noted that no case of extraordinary concession of bail was made out in the case.

The NCCIA had registered the FIR against Tariq under Section 11 (hate speech) of the Prevention of Electronic Act 2016, Section 153-A (spreading hate or promoting enmity between different groups), Section 295-A (outraging religious feelings) and Section 298 (uttering words or making gestures with the deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026