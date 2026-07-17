E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Court refuses bail to podcaster, dismisses petition

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Thursday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of podcaster Rehan Tariq in a case registered under blasphemy and the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (Peca).

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had registered the case and arrested the podcaster from Lahore airport on his arrival from abroad.

Before the magistrate, Advocate Mian Dawood argued on behalf of the petitioner, saying the prosecution had failed to produce any evidence linking his client to the alleged social media uploads. He argued that conducting an interview and asking questions on historical or religious matters was a constitutionally protected journalistic function. He said the FIR did not specify which questions were allegedly objectionable. He stated that opinions obtained from prominent religious scholars did not amount to disrespect of any revered Islamic personality.

The counsel argued that the petitioner was entitled to bail because the prosecution allegedly failed to comply with the requirements of Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code. He pointed out that the offences fell within the non-prohibitory clause, the investigation had been completed, no further recovery was required, and the case warranted further inquiry.

Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo issued a verdict on the bail petition. He observed the objections raised by the defence required detailed appreciation of evidence during trial and presently did not bring the case within the ambit of further inquiry.

Dismissing the petition, the magistrate noted that no case of extraordinary concession of bail was made out in the case.

The NCCIA had registered the FIR against Tariq under Section 11 (hate speech) of the Prevention of Electronic Act 2016, Section 153-A (spreading hate or promoting enmity between different groups), Section 295-A (outraging religious feelings) and Section 298 (uttering words or making gestures with the deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe