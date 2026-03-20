Eid amid the fear of the unknown

EID UL Fitr, the joyous culmination of a month of fasting, sacrifice and spiritual devotion, is being observed in Pakistan today. Traditionally, Eid is a time of immense joy. Homes resonate with laughter and communities come alive with warmth and generosity. This year, for the Muslim world at large, Eid has come under dark and ominous clouds of war, displacement, chaos and uncertainty. There is an underlying fear; the fear of the unknown; the fear that things at the next Eid may well be even worse.

A glance at the present condition of the Muslim world presents a deeply troubling and unsettling picture. In Iran, devastating military strikes have left the country reeling. Relentless bombardment using advanced weaponry and precision-guided munitions has damaged critical infra-structure and claimed many innocent lives. Lebanon once again witnesses aerial bombardment, while the long-standing confrontation with Israel continues to threaten fragile stability. Syria remains scarred by years of war, territorial violations and internal divisions that have exhausted its people.

Elsewhere, Yemen and Sudan remain trapped in devastating civil conflicts where thousands have perished and millions face hunger and displacement. Iraq and Libya continue to struggle with instability and internal divisions, while Afghanistan remains burdened by decades of conflict, economic hardship and political uncertainty.

Countries in the Gulf region that have for decades enjoyed peace and opulence today find themselves entangled in the US-Israel-Iran conflict. With its economy already under pressure, Pakistan confronts its own formidable challenges in walking the tightrope between the conflict in Iran and the conflict with Afghanistan.

The most heart-breaking of all tragedies, however, continues to unfold in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Entire neighbourhoods lie in ruins, countless innocent lives have been lost, and families have been displaced. In these shattered lands, Eid arrives not with celebration, but with grief. Families gather around graves rather than festive tables, and children look to the skies not for fireworks, but for warplanes.

At such a moment of trial, the Muslim world must reflect deeply on its collective future. The spirit of Eid demands not only compassion and solidarity with the afflicted, but also renewed determination. Muslim nations must close ranks, strengthen unity, and work with a vision for the welfare of their people. Greater emphasis on education, scientific progress, research and technological advancement is essential to confront the challenges of an increasingly hostile and competitive world.

Only through unity, wisdom, innovation and acquisition of high-tech pursuits can an effort b made to restore hope. Until peace, dignity and justice have a chance to prevail, the joy of Eid will remain tainted.

Qamer Soomro

Shikarpur

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026