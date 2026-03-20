AS people approached the festive days of Eidul Fitr, I saw the markets bustling with shoppers. Beneath the surface of celebration, however, there was a heart-breaking reality that was ignored by many: the rising number of families around us for whom Eid has become a source of immense financial anxiety rather than joy. Inflation has reached a point where the traditional element of ‘new clothes for children’ — once a staple of the festival — has become a luxury too far for the poor.

It is devastating to think of parents who must look into their children’s eyes and explain why there are no new outfits or special treats this year. When inflation skyrockets, the festive spirit is the first casualty. Eid is meant to be an equaliser, a time when the gap between the rich and the poor is bridged through charity. Yet, as prices rise, that gap only seems to widen. There are festivities right next door to households struggling to put a proper meal on the table. Is this what Eid really is?

Waseem Hasil

Tump

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026