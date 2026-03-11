E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Punjab CM for expanding scope of Crime Control Department

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 10:03am
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attends a meeting. — APP/File
LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has decided to expand the scope of the Crime Control Department (CCD) and transform it into a premier investigation agency.

The decision was taken in view of the department’s performance in curbing crime and the positive public response to its operations, said a handout on Tuesday.

It said that the scope of the CCD would be further expanded and the department would be developed on the lines of the world’s five leading crime control agencies.

The CM directed that the CCD be equipped with modern forensic capabilities, advanced investigative skills, modern technology, artificial intelligence-based software, state-of-the-art intelligence surveillance systems and modern machinery and equipment to make it one of the most advanced law enforcement institutions in Pakistan. The department would also be provided with modern tools for tracking and monitoring criminals, it added.

The CM approved the establishment of a fully-equipped CCD headquarters with modern facilities.

It was further decided that CCD offices, police stations and residential facilities would be established in every division, district and tehsil of Punjab.

The CM also approved the establishment of a modern research centre within the CCD dedicated to developing new strategies for crime control. She further assigned the department the task of taking strict action against perpetrators of acid attacks on women. The CM also approved a province-wide campaign against illegal weapons after Eidul Fitr.

According to official figures, the measures taken by the CCD have led to a significant decline in crime across Punjab.

Officials claim incidents of robbery have declined by 77 per cent compared to last year, while cases of mobile phone and bag snatching have decreased by 49 per cent. Vehicle theft has dropped by 17 per cent, attempted murder by 31 per cent, and

kidnapping for ransom by 45 per cent.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

