E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Eid in Mohmand today

Dawn Report Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:31am
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MOHMAND/CHARSADDA: The residents of Mohmand tribal district on Thursday announced that Eidul Fitr would be observed on Friday, aligning the festival with Saudi Arabia.

The decision was communicated to residents through loudspeaker announcements from mosques across the district, ensuring widespread and timely awareness.

Local sources said the move followed consultations with religious scholars and community elders, after which a consensus was reached to celebrate Eid in accordance with Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was met with enthusiasm in the area, with residents preparing to mark the occasion. People have been urged to celebrate Eid in an orderly manner and uphold the spirit of unity, peace and brotherhood.

In Charsadda, Jamiat Ulema Afghan Committee has announced that Eidul Fitr will be observed on Saturday after rejecting local testimonies regarding the sighting of the moon.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the committee held with Mohsinuddin Haq in the chair. The meeting was attended by prominent religious scholars including Mufti Abdul Basit.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, two individuals from Mandani area in Tangi tehsil presented testimonies, claiming to have sighted the Shawwal moon. However, the committee rejected the claims, terming them insufficient and unreliable under established criteria.

The committee stated that, in light of the absence of credible evidence, Eidul Fitr would not be observed on Friday. It clarified that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday, urging people to follow the decision and maintain unity.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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