E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Displaced families return home in Landi Kotal

Our Correspondent Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:31am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KHYBER: Families who were displaced due to heavy cross border firing between Pakistan and Afghanistan in recent days started returning to their homes here on Thursday after a ceasefire was announced by both the neighbouring countries.

Sources in Pasedkhel and Bacha Maina localities, close to Torkham border told Dawn that at least 35 families from Pasedkhel and another thirty families of Bacha Maina have returned to their homes.

Some of these families had shifted to host families houses in Landi Kotal while around 20 more had taken refuge in the British-era railway tunnels near Landi Kotal bazaar.

An unspecified number of families from Landi Kotal, who had shifted to Peshawar during the cross border crisis, have also started returning to their homes in different parts of Landi Kotal. Most of these families had temporarily rented houses in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, the district administration on Thursday distributed food items among the 35 families of Pasedkhel area.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe