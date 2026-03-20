Decomposed body found in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A decomposed body was found in a forest near Khoidadkhel area within the limits of Lakki city police station on Thursday.

A police official said that ASI Inamullah Khan along with a police party was dispatched to the forest known as Darga following information that a body was lying there.

He said that police found the decomposed body from the site and shifted it to the Government City Hospital.

The deceased could not be identified immediately, he maintained.

Separately, a young man was shot at and injured over a petty dispute in the Landiwah area here on Thursday.

Injured Asmatullah, 27, a resident of Shaikh Mansoori told Dadiwala police that he had gone to the Landiwah to purchase some medicines.

He said that he was standing outside a medical store when Iqbal, a resident of the same locality, approached him and demanded the keys of his motorcycle.

The complainant told police that his refusal led to an exchange of harsh words, after which he opened fire on him.

He added that following the incident, he fled the scene on his motorcycle.

LEAVES CANCELLED: The Serai Naurang tehsil municipal administration has cancelled the leaves of fire brigade and water supply staff and directed them to ensure their presence on duty station during Eid days.

According to an official, the civic body has taken various steps for public facilitation and relief during the Eidul Fitr on the directives of district administration.

He said that special arrangements had been made to keep the entire town especially the city area clean and dirt-free.

He said that the Eid leaves of the sanitation staff had also been cancelled and the relevant workers had been called on duty.

The official said that a total of fifteen sanitary workers would be deployed in the city area for cleanliness and sanitation activities during the Eid festival.

He made it clear that absence on part of employees would be dealt with strictly in accordance with relevant rules.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026