E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Firecrackers, toy guns seized in Bajaur

A Correspondent Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:31am
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BAJAUR: Police on Thursday seized a large cache of firecrackers, toy guns and other explosives in different bazaars of Bajaur district.

According to an official statement, these illegal and prohibited materials were seized during an operation launched days after the authorities banned trade and use of all types of firecrackers, toy guns and other dangerous items.

It said that over the past few days, police conducted operations in Khar, Inayat Kallay, Nawagai, Sadiqabad and several other bazaars. Police seized a large quantity of firecrackers and toy guns after finding that many shops were stocking such items.

The statement said that officials told shopkeepers on the occasion that a ban was imposed on trade of such items owing to prevailing law and order situation in the district.

Meanwhile, police impounded scores of unregistered motorcycles.

According to a separate statement, motorbikes were impounded during an operation launched for checking documents and registration of vehicles in the district.

It said that most of the motorbikes were later handed over to their owners after imposing heavy fines on them.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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