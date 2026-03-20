E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Chota Lahor shop owner deprived of Rs1.5 million

Our Correspondent Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:31am
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SWABI: Two armed robbers looted a shop in the main Tordher Bazaar of Chota Lahor tehsil here in broad daylight on Thursday.

They snatched around Rs1.5 million cash from the shop owner and currency notes and mobile phones from customers and fled on their motorcycle, firing in the air.

Police said a team had chased the robbers and hoped to arrest them soon.

They didn’t register an FIR until the last reports came in.

The traders demanded early arrest of robbers for the recovery of looted cash and goods.

The same shop was looted three years ago, with armed robbers critically injuring owner Shah Alam’s brother on resistance before fleeing.

HELD: Police on Thursday arrested an Afghan refugee for a murder and a murder attempt.

Police said Jabbar Khan from Chota Lahor tehsil had allegedly murdered two other Afghan nationals and was also allegedly involved in an murder attempt.

SHO of the Tordher police station Ajab Durrani said a police team led by Chota Lahor Circle DSP Zardad Khan arrested Jabbar Khan and seized the pistol used in the crimes.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old resident of Yar Hussain area was killed in a road accident on Thursday.

Police said two motorcycles collided head-on near the Ismaila Motorway Bridge, killing one rider, Shah Mir. Two other riders suffered serious injuries who were shifted to the Al-Khidmat Mashal Hospital in Baghicha Dheri.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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