Charsadda TMA workers to boycott Eid duty

CHARSADDA: The employees of tehsil municipal administration (TMA) announced to boycott duty during Eidul Fitr as a protest against non-payment of their salaries.

According to a statement issued by TMA Municipal Workers Union, employees are facing severe anxiety as salaries have not been paid to them. The union decided that from March 20 to March 23, TMA employees would boycott their duty and would not provide municipal services to people.

It said that workers had repeatedly urged relevant authorities to ensure timely payment of salaries, but no action had been taken, leaving them with no option but to boycott duty. It demanded immediate release of salaries.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026