E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Traders, residents alarmed at rising crime in Lower Dir

Our Correspondent Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:31am
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LOWER DIR: Traders and residents of Samarbagh have expressed concern over a spate of thefts and robberies in local market, citing lack of effective police response.

Talking to local journalists on Thursday, political figure Dr Sarbiland Khan said the law-and-order situation in the area was deteriorating, while police performance was less than desired.

He noted that in some cases, armed individuals had carried out thefts at gun point. A recent tragic incident involving the killing of a differently-able youth further unsettled the community, but no FIR has been registered and no effective investigation appears to have been conducted.

According to Dr Khan, a jeweler’s shop in the market was recently robbed of several tolas of gold and Dr Bahramand Syed’s shop was also targeted in a separate incident. CCTV footage of both incidents has reportedly been submitted to the authorities, but no concrete action has been taken so far.

Dr Sarbiland Khan urged the District Police Officer to take immediate notice, apprehend the culprits and ensure security in the market. He warned that if the situation persisted, the traders’ community may be forced to stage protests and the responsibility would lie with the authorities.

EID SECURITY: In preparation for Eidul Fitr, authorities have implemented heightened security measures across markets, shopping malls and public areas to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for citizens, as per the directives of District Police Officer Muhammad Furqan Bilal.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Amjad Khan and Station House Officer Ikram Khan have been personally supervising security operations in the Timergara bazaar. Additional patrols have been deployed, and suspicious individuals are under close observation to prevent untoward incidents dueing Eid shopping.

Scrutiny of the registration of hotel guests was conducted and cases have been filed against hotel managements providing illegal accommodation, while traffic police are actively managing vehicular flow, particularly during peak hours.

DPO Furqan Bilal has instructed all officers to strengthen security and traffic arrangements during Eid and prioritise the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

WHEELCHAIRS: More than 700 persons with disabilities were provided wheelchairs and other assistive devices under an initiative of the Social Welfare Department, officials said.

A ceremony held in this regard was attended by a large number of special persons and their family members. District Officer Social Welfare Muhammad Zeb was the chief guest on the occasion.

Officials said the distribution was carried out in a transparent manner after compiling data of deserving individuals through a special survey. The items distributed included wheelchairs, hearing aids, white canes and other rehabilitation equipment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Zeb said the department was utilising all available resources in line with the provincial government’s vision to rehabilitate persons with disabilities and enable them to become active members of society.

He added that such welfare initiatives would continue in the future to ensure maximum facilitation for special persons across Lower Dir.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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