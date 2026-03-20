Enhanced security, traffic measures enforced in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police have increased deployment in markets and busy areas of the city during late night hours to facilitate citizens and maintain security ahead of Eidul Fitr.

Officials said the measures were taken under the supervision of Murtaza Khan Bangash, while Malik Abid Iqbal and Cadet Khanzada Khan oversaw the arrangements on the ground.

Police said additional personnel had been deployed in markets and other crowded places during the final days of Ramazan to ensure smooth traffic flow and provide a secure environment to shoppers.

Authorities added that patrols and checking had been intensified on various roads inside the city to manage traffic and reduce congestion in busy markets.

Speaking on the occasion, SHO Cadet Khanzada Khan said providing a peaceful environment to citizens during the last days of Ramazan was the police’s top priority.

He added that all available resources were being utilised to ensure safety and convenience of the public during Eid shopping.

Police officials also urged citizens to follow traffic rules and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to help maintain order in the city.

RTA CRACKDOWN AGAINST OVERCGARGING: Authorities launched a crackdown against transporters overcharging passengers and overloading ahead of Eidul Fitr, officials said.

The action was carried out under the supervision of Shaukat Iqbal of the Regional Transport Authority.

Officials said vehicles found charging excessive fares or carrying passengers beyond the permitted limit were penalised, while the extra fare collected from passengers was returned on the spot.

Authorities also ensured that official fare lists were displayed at all bus stands so that passengers were charged as per the government-approved fares.

In addition, inspections were conducted to ensure the availability of basic facilities for passengers at bus terminals. Male and female washrooms and waiting areas were inspected, while cleanliness arrangements at the bus stands were also reviewed.

Officials said staff posted at the complaint cell established at the general bus stand and the control room set up at the RTA office had been put on alert to address transport-related complaints promptly.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026