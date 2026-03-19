Iraqi armed group says will stop US embassy attacks

An influential armed group in Iraq pledged to stop attacking the US embassy for five days, presenting a series of conditions, reports Reuters.

Kataeb Hezbollah said the group’s secretary-general had “issued orders to suspend operations targeting the US Embassy in Baghdad for a period of five days”, but stipulated several conditions, notably preventing Israeli bombing of a southern Beirut neighbourhood, and “a commitment to refrain from bombing residential areas in Baghdad and other provinces”.

AFP reported no drone or rocket attacks so far on the US embassy in Iraq’s capital Baghdad, between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.