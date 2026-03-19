Saudi Arabian FM holds meeting with regional counterparts amid Middle East tensions

Saudi Arabia has held a “coordination” meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkiye and Egypt, its foreign ministry says.

In a statement, the ministry said that Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan, along with his regional counterparts, discussed the “Iranian escalation” and the “importance of continuing consultation and coordinating joint efforts to achieve security and stability in the region”.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was present in the meeting as well.