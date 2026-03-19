E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Trump vows to destroy Iran gas field if Qatar plant hit again

Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 08:02am
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US President Donald Trump has threatened to destroy Iran’s key South Pars gas field if there were further attacks against Qatar’s main gas plant, AFP reports.

Trump confirmed on his Truth Social platform that Israel had struck the South Pars field but said the United States “knew nothing” of the attack, which spurred Iran to launch an attack on Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility.

“NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar - In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before,” the US president wrote.

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