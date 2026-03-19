Israel’s army chief says settler attacks ‘ethically’ wrong

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military chief Lt Gen Eyal Zamir has criticised a recent rise in settler attacks in occupied West Bank, calling the violence against troops and civilians “morally and ethically unacceptable”.

“Recently there has been an increase in nationalist crime incidents, some of which are directed against our troops and toward civilian population,” Zamir said, referring to Palestinians living in the Israeli-occupied territory, adding that the attackers “do not represent the wider population”.

“I call on all authorities in the country to act against this phenomenon and stop it before it is too late,” he said in a statement issued by the military.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026