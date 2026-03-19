E-Paper | March 19, 2026

‘Free France’: Macron reveals name of Europe’s largest warship

AFP Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 08:00am
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INDRET: President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced that France’s next nuclear-powered aircraft carrier will be called “France Libre” (Free France), as the country looks to reinforce its status as a major maritime power.

Once completed, the warship, which is set to replace the country’s sole aircraft carrier — the Charles de Gaulle — and due to enter service in 2038, will be the largest warship ever built in Europe.

Macron said the vessel was being named after the French Resistance movement that General de Gaulle led against the Nazi occupation of France during World War II.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026

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