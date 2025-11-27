Scrolling into silence: the hidden mental health toll of social media in Pakistan

In the quiet evenings of Pakistan, when warm streetlights begin to flicker on in cities and villages alike, another kind of light often takes over, the persistent glow of mobile screens.

From crowded buses in Karachi to quiet homes in rural Punjab, people are scrolling, liking and sharing. Platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X are no longer just digital tools; they have become emotional spaces where people live a second, silent life.

For many, that life comes at a cost.

Sara Khan, a 22-year-old college student from Karachi, remembers when social media was simply a way to stay in touch with friends. “It started with just a few minutes a day,” she says. “But slowly, I began spending hours comparing myself with others. Their lives looked happier, brighter, richer. I began to feel like I wasn’t enough.”

Her story is echoed by thousands of young Pakistanis who find themselves silently struggling under the weight of curated perfection.

Mental health professionals say this quiet crisis is growing. Psychologists are seeing a steady rise in young people reporting anxiety, low self-esteem, and depressive thoughts linked to excessive social media use. “It’s like a silent addiction,” explains clinical psychologist Dr Ayesha Malik. “People may not realize it, but the constant stream of images, notifications, and comparisons slowly eats away at their self-worth. Over time, it affects mood, relationships, and even how they see themselves.”

The impact is not limited to youth. In rural communities, middle-aged and elderly users are increasingly exposed to fake news, political polarization and negative online content. Experts say this often leads to feelings of confusion, mistrust, and emotional fatigue. “We’re seeing families sitting together but living in separate digital worlds,” Dr Malik adds. “Conversations are replaced by scrolling. Shared moments are lost to screens.”

But experts also stress that this is not a battle lost. Simple, intentional steps can help restore balance, limiting screen time, taking digital breaks, spending time outdoors, and setting boundaries. Families can create “no-phone” zones during meals. Schools and workplaces can launch awareness campaigns that encourage digital well-being. “We don’t have to abandon technology,” Dr Malik says. “We just have to learn to live with it wisely.”

As Pakistan’s digital footprint continues to grow, so does the need to protect mental health. The challenge isn’t to disconnect entirely, it’s to reconnect with the real world in meaningful ways. The soft glow of a screen may feel comforting, but if left unchecked, it can cast long shadows over the mind.

For millions, the path to healing may begin with something simple, looking up from the screen and noticing the world around them again. — The writer is a senior public health leader from Pakistan with international experience in designing and managing health systems strengthening initiatives

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025