E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Islamabad Electric Supply Company vows to supply uninterrupted power during Eid

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 09:23am
This file photo shows a view of power lines linked to an old nuclear plant. — AFP/File
This file photo shows a view of power lines linked to an old nuclear plant. — AFP/File
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ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) successfully fulfilled its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply during the holy month of Ramazan.

Chief Executive Officer, Iesco Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood claimed that in a statement. He said that officers and staff once again proved that Iesco was a consumer-friendly company by ensuring 100pc uninterrupted power supply, especially during Sehr and Iftar timings.

He appreciated the efforts of staff who, despite observing fasts, performed their duties with responsibility.

“Due to their commitment, consumers were able to carry out their prayers and daily activities smoothly”, he added.

The CEO further stated that on the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr, all necessary arrangements have been finalised to ensure an uninterrupted power supply so that consumers can celebrate Eid with their loved ones without any inconvenience.

Monitoring rooms have been established, and complaint offices will remain active 24/7.

Chief Engineer Distribution Zahid Saleem Usmani has been appointed as the focal person to supervise all operations, the statement claimed.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026

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