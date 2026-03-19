E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Over 400 prisoners set free ahead of Eid across KP

Bureau Report Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 09:36am
Convicts look through prison bars locked with a handcuff due to its broken latch in this undated image. — AFP/File
Convicts look through prison bars locked with a handcuff due to its broken latch in this undated image. — AFP/File
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PESHAWAR: On the directives of Peshawar High Court chief justice, district and sessions judges along with judicial magistrates visited prisons across the province ahead of Eidul Fitr, disposing of 378 petty nature cases resulting into release of 422 prisoners.

According to a press release issued here, the purpose of these special visits was to ensure expeditious disposal of cases of minor nature, in accordance with law.

The initiative reflects the commitment of judiciary to uphold the rule of law, ensure timely dispensation of justice, and extend relief to deserving individuals, particularly on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

PHC Chief Justice SM Attique Shah appreciated the efforts of all judicial officers for their diligence and dedication in undertaking the exercise, which also contributed to alleviating overcrowding in prisons.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar district and sessions judge, Inamullah Wazir, visited Peshawar Central Prison along with the judicial magistrate, Mohammad Waqar. They held camp court and disposed of minor nature cases, resulting into release of 70 prisoners.

The district judge visited different barracks and issued directives to prison authorities on different issues. He also took notice of prisoners detained under Foreigners Act and directed prison authorities to contact home and tribal affairs department so as to ensure their early repatriation.

The judge also went through juvenile section of the jail and took stock of facilities provided to them. He directed the prison staff to improve lodging conditions there.

He also visited female prisoners’ portion and prison hospital and inquired from patients there about the problems faced by them. Medical officers informed the judge about the facilities provided to patients there.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026

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