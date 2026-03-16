Kite maker held with haul of kites, raw material

TOBA TEK SINGH: A kite manufacturing factory owner was arrested during a raid by Jhang CIA staff on Sunday on a tip-off and more than 11,000 kites, raw materials used in kite making, were also taken into custody.

Police said factory owner Muhammad Amir was arrested and a case was registered against him at the Kotwali Police station.

Jhang DPO Sajid Ali has said that those promoting this illegal activity, which was dangerous for human lives, would be dealt with an iron hand.

PROTEST: Shopkeepers of Thana Bazaar of Gojra staged a protest on Sunday against municipal committee officials for establishing a motorcycle parking stand in their bazaar.

During the demonstration, the traders shouted slogans against the MC administration and demanded elimination of the parking stand. They told reporters that their business had been badly affected because of the parking stand. They claimed that due to the parking stand, hundreds of bikes were parked outside their shops and foot traffic in the bazaar had been made impossible.

They warned that if their demand was not accepted, they would be forced to go on a strike in protest.

ACCIDENT: A woman died and her minor son was injured in a collision between two motorcycles on Toba Road near Gojra Bypass.

According to Rescue 1122, motorcycle rider Amjad Ali was going from Gojra city to Toba with his family when he collided with another motorcycle during crossing near the bypass.

As a result, Kausar Bibi (25) and Muhammad Hanan (3), who were riding the motorcycle, fell on the road. Meanwhile, another motorcycle coming from Toba ran over Kausar Bibi and she died on the spot, while the driver of the other motorcycle fled the scene. The injured child was shifted to the Gojra THQ Hospital.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026