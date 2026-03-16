Pope criticises those who invoke religion to wage war

ROME: Pope Leo XIV renewed his appeal on Sunday for peace in the Middle East and criticised those who invoke religion to wage war, saying that “God cannot be enlisted by darkness”.

“Currently, many of our brothers and sisters in the world are suffering from violent conflicts, caused by the absurd claim that problems and differences can be resolved through war,” he said on a pastoral visit to a Rome suburb.

He added: “Some claim to involve the name of God in these deadly decisions, but God cannot be enlisted by darkness.

“It is peace that those who invoke him must seek.”

Earlier on Sunday, the US pontiff used his weekly Angelus prayer at the Vatican to again pray for the victims of the “atrocious violence of war” in the Middle East and urge dialogue and peace.

The pontiff prayed for victims of ‘atrocious violence of war’ in the Middle East

“I renew my closeness to all those who have lost loved ones in the attacks that have hit schools, hospitals, and residential areas,” the 70-year-old said. Leo said the situation in Lebanon was a particular cause for concern.

“On behalf of the Christians of the Middle East and of all women and men of goodwill, I address those responsible for this conflict,” he said.

Declare ceasefire in ME

Pope Leo made an impassioned plea for an immediate ceasefire in the expanding Iran war, lamenting “atrocious violence” that he said had killed thousands of non-combatants and caused suffering across the region.

“Cease fire! Let paths of dialogue be reopened! “Violence can never lead to the justice, stability and peace that people are waiting for.”

As the US-Israeli war on Iran enters its third week, the first US pope warned that violence would not bring the justice, stability and peace that the peoples of the region long for.

“For two weeks, the peoples of the Middle East have been suffering the atrocious violence of war,” the pope said at his weekly Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square.

“In the name of Christians in the Middle East and of all women and men of good will, I appeal to those responsible for this conflict: Cease fire!” Pope Leo said.

Absurd idea of war

Leo added that the situation in Lebanon — ravaged by a war between Israel and Hezbollah — was also a cause of “great concern”. “I hope for paths of dialogue that can support the country’s authorities in implementing lasting solutions to the serious crisis currently underway, for the common good of all the Lebanese people,” the pope said. During a visit to a Rome parish later, the pope said war could never resolve problems.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026