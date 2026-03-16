12 profiteers fined

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration launched a crackdown against overcharging and took action against 12 profiteers and imposed fines.

Punjab price control and consumer protection secretary Dr Kiran Khurshid said food items at notified rates were being provided to people across the province.

A department spokesman said the Lahore administration arrested profiteers and fined them in Chungi Amar Sadhu, Nishtar Colony and Pak-Arab Society.

The spokesman said a zero tolerance policy against price-hike would continue.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026