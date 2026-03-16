Met Office forecasts more showers in Islamabad

A woman and a child shield themselves from the rain in G-7 sector while a rainbow appears on the sky in Islamabad on Sunday. — Photos by Mohammad Asim & Tanveer Shahzad

RAWALPINDI: Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Sunday, turning the weather a bit chilly, while the Met Office predicted more rains before Eidul Fitr and a further decrease in temperature in the coming days.

The rain started in the morning after Sehri and continued till evening with intervals. However, in the morning, the sun overpowered the heavy clouds, but the rain again hit the twin cities in the afternoon.

The Met Office recorded 24 millimetres of rain at Saidpur, 9mm at Golra, 15mm at Bokra and 20mm at Zero Point in Islamabad, while in Rawalpindi it recorded 15mm at Shamsabad, 14mm at Chaklala, 15mm at Pirwadhai, 13mm at Gawalmandi and 17mm at New Kattarian.

According to a Met Office official, a westerly wave hit the northwestern parts of the country on Sunday and is likely to persist till the afternoon of March 16.

“Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, the Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hailstorms at isolated places are also expected in upper Punjab and the Potohar region. Hailstorms/windstorms at isolated places are also expected during the period,” he said.

Wasa chief says staff and heavy machinery deployed in low-lying areas of Rawalpindi

Responding to a question about the unusual pattern, he said that it was not unusual but the westerly wave had approached the country late in the season.

“The rain and gusty winds are usual during the transition period from winter to summer,” he said.

“Though the rain will continue in the Potohar region till Monday afternoon, two more spells of rain are expected in the region with a gap of two days. A strong spell of rain is expected from March 18 to March 20, while the second spell is expected after Eidul Fitr,” he said.

He said that temperatures would decrease in the coming days and, unlike the previous week, a chill was expected in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. He said the temperature dropped by two degrees Celsius in the twin cities on Sunday.

On the other hand, the rain created a slushy mess in the garrison city due to construction work on most roads. However, there were reports of waterlogging in many city and cantonment areas.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) was put on high alert in view of the rain.

Wasa Managing Director Azizullah Khan said staff and heavy machinery had been deployed in low-lying areas. He said the drainage process was underway in low-lying areas of Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk Underpass, Murree Road and Sadiqabad.

He said the water level in Leh Nullah was normal but monitoring of nullahs was continuing. He added that Wasa’s rain emergency teams had been mobilised for emergency response in case of heavy rain.

He urged citizens to avoid going near drains and not to dump garbage in nullahs. He said immediate drainage was being ensured in case of water accumulation in low-lying areas.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026