E-Paper | March 16, 2026

1,100 litre adulterated milk disposed of

Our Correspondent Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:05am
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SARGODHA: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 1,100 liter adulterated milk and imposed fines while checking milk trucks in the Bhakkar area.

According to the sources, the PFA food safety team checked milk trucks and recovered 1,100 litres of adulterated milk which was disposed of. A milk truck was also imposed a heavy fine.

The authority said that milk transport vehicles were being checked on a daily basis and strict action was being taken against those supplying substandard milk.

ELECTROCUTED: A 40-year-old citizen died after being electrocuted while cleaning the roof of a shop.

Muhammad Arshad, a resident of Chak Ek, Dharima Adda village on Sargodha-Khushab Road, was cleaning the roof of his shop when he received electric shocks from the live wire.

His body was handed over to his family after necessary legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

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