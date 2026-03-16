46 private housing societies denied approval

SAHIWAL: The Municipal Corporation (MC), through an official notification, has rejected legal approval of 46 private housing societies in Sahiwal City.

The MC imposed a complete ban on their owners, prohibiting any form of printed or electronic advertising, as well as the sale of commercial or residential plots.

The decision was made after repeated violations of various sections of the Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Sub-Division Rules, 2010.

Dr Asif Tufail, Commissioner/Administrator of MC, told Dawn that the cases of these societies had been under process for the last one decade. He said corporation officers had repeatedly directed the owners to comply with legal requirements, but instead of fulfilling the requirements, they ignored official warnings.

“In this background, the MC decided to reject the appeals for approval of all 46 housing societies falling within its jurisdiction,” he said.

Shaikh Ashfaq, CEO, MC, clarified that the rejection was not based on a single provision of the law. “Each society was at a different stage of finalisation, so every case was treated individually as per law,” he explained.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026