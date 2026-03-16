E-Paper | March 16, 2026

PPP Lahore division office-bearers notified

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:05am
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LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party Lahore division held a formal notification distribution ceremony at the People’s Secretariat in Model Town with Faisal Mir in the chair.

Among those who received notifications at the divisional level were Senior Vice President Shahid Abbas Advocate, Vice Presidents Amir Nasir Butt, Maqsooma Bukhari, Zeeshan and Tahira Jalib, Deputy General Secretary Khurram Farooq, Deputy Information Secretaries Ahmad Ghaman, Asjad Malik and Hassan Abbas, Finance Secretary Asghar Bhatti, Secretary Records and Events Nabil Nasir, and Office Secretary Atif Khokhar.

In the first phase of the restructuring drive, notifications were distributed among the newly-appointed office-bearers of seven towns, namely City Town, Raiwind Town, Nishtar Town, Ravi Town, Iqbal Town, Shalimar Town and Model Town.

Speaking to the media, Faisal Mir described the event as the first organisational meeting of PPP Lahore, at which party structures for the seven towns of the city were being formally announced. He said that each town organisation would comprise 15 office-bearers and that all town organisations would be completed by the 26th of the current month, after which the party would proceed to constitute zones, union councils and wards.

Mir announced that the PPP aimed to complete a membership drive of 20,000 members in Lahore within the next four months and that membership enrolment for the local government elections would also be finalised during this period.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

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