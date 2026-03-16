Islamabad calls for global action against Islamophobia

• Dar says Pakistan working with OIC members, UN envoy to counter anti-Muslim bigotry

• Rhetoric against Muslims rises in US as Republican lawmakers voice problematic opinions

• PTI credits Imran Khan with raising the issue at international fora

ISLAMABAD: With a conflict raging in the Middle East and Muslims being increasingly targeted by anti-Islam forces in the West, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called on the international community to not only condemn Islamophobia, but also address the structural conditions that allow it to flourish.

In a message on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, he said Pakistan is working with members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia to develop a UN Plan of Action that would provide a structured framework to better understand, prevent, and eliminate this challenge.

He pointed out Pakistan had played a pivotal role in the adoption of another UN General Assembly resolution, aimed at strengthening international efforts to counter Islamophobia, including the request for the appointment of a UN Special Envoy to address the challenge.

In this regard, he said they welcomed the appointment of the United Nations Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia in May 2025, as well as the Special Envoy of OIC Secretary-General on Combating Islamophobia in May 2024, reflecting the growing international resolve to address the issue in a coordinated and sustained manner.

“Pakistan calls upon all nations to undertake sustained efforts to promote mutual respect, dialogue, and understanding among communities, and to uphold the values of tolerance, dignity, and peaceful coexistence,” he further emphasised.

Anti-Islam sentiment rising

The foreign minister’s warning seems all the more prescient in the wake of the Iran war, as anti-Islam sentiment appears to be rising among US lawmakers. In fact, several Republican members of Congress have recently drawn criticism for sharing blatantly Islamophobic messages on social media.

These included remarks by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) targeting New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, with one post picturing him alongside an image of the September 11, 2001, attacks on New York.

Then, Representative Randy Fine (R-Fla.) wrote on X on Thursday, “We need more Islamophobia, not less. Fear of Islam is rational.”

Later, Representative Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) posted that no country was “freer and safer because Muslims moved there,” describing immigration as a “national security threat,” and earlier in the week claimed that “Muslims don’t belong in American society.”

Meanwhile, Representative Brandon Gill (R-Texas) also faced criticism after calling for “no more Muslims immigrating to America,” highlighting a growing wave of anti-Muslim rhetoric among some US lawmakers.

Critically, there has been little attempt to censure such remarks, either from the Republican party or the US government.

PTI credits Imran

While condemning the growing wave of prejudice, hatred, and discrimination against Muslims, the main opposition in Pakistan PTI credited its founder and former premier Imran Khan with raising the issue at international fora.

In a statement, the party said: “Unfor­tunately, in recent years Islamophobia has taken the form of a dangerous trend in several Western countries, where Muslims are being targeted because of their religious beliefs and identity. The world must recognise that Islam is a religion that teaches peace, tolerance, justice, and humanity. Targeting a faith followed by more than 1.5 billion Muslims based on the actions of a few individuals is not only unjust but also poses a threat to global peace.”

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026