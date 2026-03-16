Three UAE deportees arrested for tampered visas

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three deportees from UAE were arrested on Sunday by the Faisalabad FIA Composite Circle for allegedly travelling abroad on fake and tampered visas after registering three separate cases against them.

An FIA official said on Sunday that FIA Immigration Faisalabad Airport Shift In-charge Inspector Kashif Nazir reported that three passengers were deported back to Pakistan from Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates. According to initial investigations, passengers Ahmed Raza resident of Chak 247 GB, Toba; Fawad Ibrahim resident of Mubarak Pura Mohalla of Tandlianwala; and Muhammad Shoaib Habib resident of Chak 57 GB, Faisalabad, had left Pakistan for Sharjah on March 13. However, the UAE immigration authorities deported them back to Pakistan on the grounds that they were travelling alone on family visas.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the said passengers had obtained UAE visas through different agents and family visas were tampered with to look like sales representative visas.

The official claimed that for this purpose, the agents also collected huge amounts of money from the passengers.

Cases have been registered against the accused persons and the involved agents and the accused passengers have been arrested.

INAUGURATION: Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar along with Deputy Commissioner Omar Mela, Assistant Commissioner Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar inaugurated the Pine Avenue Park in Gojra on Sunday.

A press release said that beautiful sidewalks had been constructed on the side of the highway with colourful tuff tiles while green belts, modern landscaping and attractive flower beds had also been prepared. It said that beautiful cultural walls and wall art on Pine Avenue had become the centre of attention of citizens. Beautiful decorative street lights and modern sign boards had also been installed.

The commissioner said that providing a beautiful and better environment to the citizens was the priority of the Punjab government. He added that steps would continue to be taken for the beauty of the city and improvement of urban facilities. He also inaugurated a fruit exhibition at Jinnah Park in Gojra.

On this occasion, Traders Association President Chaudhry Mansoor Ahmed Bhangu was also present.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026