‘Rapist’ of minor cousin arrested

BAHAWALPUR: Jallah Arian police in Lodhran district claimed on Sunday to have arrested an alleged rapist of a minor girl at 36/M village near Dunyapur.

According to police PRO, as per the FIR No 101/26/ registered under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the complainant Imran alleged that on March 12, his daughter ‘A’, aged nine years, was playing in the street, when his cousin ‘U’ lured her into a wheat crop field, where he raped her.

He said that on hearing his daughter’s screams, he along with some others rushed to the scene. He said that before they reached there, the suspect fled away, leaving the girl in injured condition.

The police say that after registration of the FIR, they arrested the suspect in a raid.

SUICIDE: A retired teacher allegedly died by suicide, hanging himself from a tree in mohallah Khawjgan in Uch Sharif on Saturday night.

According to police officials, who visited the scene, the deceased teacher, Qamar, ended his life because of financial problems. They say that legal formalities were being completed.

PETROL HOARDING: A joint team of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and Bahawalpur district administration on Sunday sealed a filling station for alleged hoarding and adulteration of petrol, besides impounding a tanker carrying 48,000 liters of fuel.

The action was taken in a raid on filling station.

Besides, an LPG plant near the city, allegedly involved in the sale of gas on higher than the officially fixed price, overcharging the customers up to Rs35 to Rs40 per kilogram.

The joint team referred the matter to the police station concerned for registration of a case.

ROAD ACCIDENT: A man died in a collision between two motorcyclists at Panjwala Adda on Dunyapur Road in Lodhran.

A Lodhran Rescue 1122 team shifted the body of the deceased, identified as Sajid (39), to Dunyapur THQ Hospital. The other motorcyclist, who suffered minor injuries, fled the scene.

Police are looking into the matter.

LIVESTOCK DISTRIBUTION: MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar and Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mian Kazim Hussain Pirzada distributed 233 animals among the deserving women and widows at a ceremony held in Bahawalpur on Sunday.

The animals, including cows and buffaloes, were distributed under the Punjab CM’s programme aimed to strengthen women economically.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026