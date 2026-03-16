E-Paper | March 16, 2026

‘Rapist’ of minor cousin arrested

Our Correspondent Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:05am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BAHAWALPUR: Jallah Arian police in Lodhran district claimed on Sunday to have arrested an alleged rapist of a minor girl at 36/M village near Dunyapur.

According to police PRO, as per the FIR No 101/26/ registered under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the complainant Imran alleged that on March 12, his daughter ‘A’, aged nine years, was playing in the street, when his cousin ‘U’ lured her into a wheat crop field, where he raped her.

He said that on hearing his daughter’s screams, he along with some others rushed to the scene. He said that before they reached there, the suspect fled away, leaving the girl in injured condition.

The police say that after registration of the FIR, they arrested the suspect in a raid.

SUICIDE: A retired teacher allegedly died by suicide, hanging himself from a tree in mohallah Khawjgan in Uch Sharif on Saturday night.

According to police officials, who visited the scene, the deceased teacher, Qamar, ended his life because of financial problems. They say that legal formalities were being completed.

PETROL HOARDING: A joint team of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and Bahawalpur district administration on Sunday sealed a filling station for alleged hoarding and adulteration of petrol, besides impounding a tanker carrying 48,000 liters of fuel.

The action was taken in a raid on filling station.

Besides, an LPG plant near the city, allegedly involved in the sale of gas on higher than the officially fixed price, overcharging the customers up to Rs35 to Rs40 per kilogram.

The joint team referred the matter to the police station concerned for registration of a case.

ROAD ACCIDENT: A man died in a collision between two motorcyclists at Panjwala Adda on Dunyapur Road in Lodhran.

A Lodhran Rescue 1122 team shifted the body of the deceased, identified as Sajid (39), to Dunyapur THQ Hospital. The other motorcyclist, who suffered minor injuries, fled the scene.

Police are looking into the matter.

LIVESTOCK DISTRIBUTION: MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar and Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mian Kazim Hussain Pirzada distributed 233 animals among the deserving women and widows at a ceremony held in Bahawalpur on Sunday.

The animals, including cows and buffaloes, were distributed under the Punjab CM’s programme aimed to strengthen women economically.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe