At least five killed in roof collapse during BISP disbursement in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least five women were killed and several others were injured when the roof of a shop collapsed during the distribution of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) payments in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district, a spokesperson for the district administration said.

District administration spokesperson, Mohammad Ateeq Khan, while talking to Dawn said reports suggest more than 200 people were gathered at the site, the first floor of a local shop in the Chak 123-P Tibba locality of the district, when the incident occurred.

The roof, built with substandard material, could not bear the load of women and collapsed.

Rescue 1122 officials started relief activities and shifted the injured to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH).

An emergency was declared at the SZMCH by the district administration.

BISP Rahim Yar Khan Director Talha Bin Amman told Dawn that five women were died, while 20 were injured during the mishap. “The majority of women were at the shop because of Eid.”

Earlier reports by the district administration stated that four dead bodies were brought to the hospital, while one of the injured was in a critical condition.

On the other hand, an eye-witness said seven women died on the spot, while more than 30 were injured during stampede. The women were waiting at the shop since morning, but the retailer despite having multiple devices was not releasing the amount to them. Instead they were instructed to wait at the first floor.

A detailed report of the incident was being prepared by the district administration and Rescue 1122.

The victims were identified as 50-year-old Shahnaz, 40-year-old Mariyum, 35-year-old Bakhtawar, 50-year-old Anwar Mai, 45-year-old Charkhi Mai, 49-year-old Heleema Bibi, Parveen Akhtar and Zulekhian.

Deputy Commission Zaheer Anwar Jappa and District Police Officer Irfan Ali Sammo visited the site and monitored the rescue operations. They also visited the injured at the hospital.