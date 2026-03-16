E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Trump says talks with Cuba ongoing, action possible after Iran

Reuters Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 12:02pm
A 3D printed miniature of US President Donald Trump and the Cuban flag are seen in this illustration taken January 9, 2026. — Reuters/File
A 3D printed miniature of US President Donald Trump and the Cuban flag are seen in this illustration taken January 9, 2026. — Reuters/File
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US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States could soon reach a deal with Cuba or take other action, signaling that developments in the long-strained relationship may come quickly.

“Cuba also wants to make a deal, and I think we will pretty soon either make a deal or do whatever we have to do,” Trump said to reporters on Air Force One. “We’re talking to Cuba, but we’re going to do Iran before Cuba.”

The comments come as tensions between Washington and Havana remain elevated following years of sanctions, diplomatic friction and disputes over migration and security, with regional allies and investors watching closely for signs of a policy shift.

Cuba’s President Miguel Daz-Canel said on Friday that the country opened talks with the United States as the island faces one of its most severe economic crises in decades.

“These talks have been aimed at finding solutions through dialogue to the bilateral differences we have between the two nations,” Diaz-Canel said in a video aired on state television.

Diaz-Canel said he hoped the negotiations would move the two long-time rivals “away from confrontation.”

The country’s economic crisis has been exacerbated by disruptions in imported oil, which the island relies on to run power plants and transportation networks.

Fuel shortages have forced authorities to impose rolling electricity outages across the country and limit some public services.

Trump, in recent weeks, had made a series of statements, saying Cuba was on the verge of collapse or eager to make a deal with the United States.

On Monday, he said Cuba may be subject to a “friendly takeover,” then added, “it may not be a friendly takeover.”

Despite the renewed contact, significant differences remain between the two governments.

US officials have suggested that any easing of pressure would likely depend on political and economic concessions from Havana, while Cuban leaders insist that negotiations must respect the islands independence.

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