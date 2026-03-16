Man arrested for allegedly killing wife, 5 children for ‘honour’ in Punjab’s Sargodha

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Sargodha police on Monday said they arrested two individuals, including a man who allegedly murdered his wife and five children for so-called ‘honour’ before attempting to take his own life.

The tragic incident was reported from Chak 25 South area of Punjab’s Sargodha district.

Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf confirmed to Dawn that the primary suspect, as well as another man nominated in the case, was in their custody.

The DPO added that the primary suspect, who was the slain woman’s husband, was in a stable condition.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Bhagtanwala Police Station on the complaint of the woman’s brother in the early hours of Monday.

It invoked sections 302 (Punishment of qatl-i-amd), 311 (Ta’zir after waiver or compounding of right of qisas in qatl-i-amd) and 322 (Punishment for qatl-bis-sabab) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The deceased were identified as the suspect’s wife, his daughter aged 15-16 years, three sons aged 5-6 years, 9-10 years, 12-13 years, and a few-month-old son, according to the FIR.

In the FIR, the brother stated that he and others accompanying him had reached his sister’s house to meet her and “give Eidi”, but found the main gate locked from inside and heard screams coming from the residence.

When the brother peeked over the wall, he saw the suspect attacking his sister and her children with an axe. The brother added that when the suspect saw them coming, he also harmed himself.

The wife and children died on the spot, while the primary suspect was injured after inflicting injuries on himself, according to the FIR.

The police report further stated that the husband had committed the act ‘in the name of honour’ as he suspected his wife and daughter of having illicit affairs with a man.

The brother sought action against both the husband and the other individual, who was accused of being involved with his sister.

DPO Ashraf arrived on the scene and sought a report from the Saddar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO). Teams from Rescue 1122, forensic experts, and the Crime Scene Unit also reached the site.

Officials said evidence was being collected from the scene and that the investigation would determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

Over 7,500 women were murdered in the country between 2021 and 2024, including 1,553 in the name of honour, according to Human Rights Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Last month, a young woman was allegedly murdered by her brothers and father over a love marriage.

In January, a woman allegedly shot her husband dead following a domestic dispute in Taxila.