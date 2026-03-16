E-Paper | March 16, 2026

KSE-100 drops over 4,300 points as volatility continues

Business Desk Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 01:32pm
In this file photo, orkers clean a glass facade of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Islamabad on December 3, 2018. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, orkers clean a glass facade of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Islamabad on December 3, 2018. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 index slipped 4,360.66 points by 1:10pm on Monday, marking a turbulent start to the week as selling pressure returned to the market.

The index shed 2.83 per cent from its previous close of 153,866.16 points.

So far in the session, it has touched an intraday high of 153,943.69 points and an intraday low of 149,385.39 points.

The sharp decline comes after the index recorded its seventh consecutive week of losses, with geopolitical uncertainty and weak investor sentiment continuing to weigh on Pakistani equities.

Two key factors affecting the market last week were the absence of positive economic developments and the ongoing delay in finalising a Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Pakistan’s third review of its $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Another major factor has been the spike in global oil prices. The increase was triggered by US-Israel aggression against Iran, which led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route.

The disruption raised concerns about energy supply and inflationary pressures for oil-importing economies, including Pakistan.

Investors will now be watching closely to see whether the current volatility persists through the remainder of the trading session and into the rest of the week, particularly as markets react to geopolitical developments and signals on the IMF programme.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe