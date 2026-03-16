KSE-100 drops over 4,300 points as volatility continues

Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 index slipped 4,360.66 points by 1:10pm on Monday, marking a turbulent start to the week as selling pressure returned to the market.

The index shed 2.83 per cent from its previous close of 153,866.16 points.

So far in the session, it has touched an intraday high of 153,943.69 points and an intraday low of 149,385.39 points.

The sharp decline comes after the index recorded its seventh consecutive week of losses, with geopolitical uncertainty and weak investor sentiment continuing to weigh on Pakistani equities.

Two key factors affecting the market last week were the absence of positive economic developments and the ongoing delay in finalising a Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Pakistan’s third review of its $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Another major factor has been the spike in global oil prices. The increase was triggered by US-Israel aggression against Iran, which led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route.

The disruption raised concerns about energy supply and inflationary pressures for oil-importing economies, including Pakistan.

Investors will now be watching closely to see whether the current volatility persists through the remainder of the trading session and into the rest of the week, particularly as markets react to geopolitical developments and signals on the IMF programme.