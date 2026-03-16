Two booked for rape bid on boy

OKARA: A suspect allegedly attempted to rape six-year-old boy while his accomplice stood guard at Chak 15/4-L on Sunday.

As per the first information report, the minor boy was playing out of house when the suspects lured him with kites and took him into their house where one of them undressed the minor and attempted to rape him.

The accomplice stood guards out of the house. The minor raised a hue and cry and neighbours reached the spot.

Seeing other people, both the suspects escaped. On the report of the victim boy’s mother, a case was registered by Cantt police.

DRIVE: The drive against profiteering on petrol and unlawful sale and gas is going on in Okara.

The civil defence department team, headed by Javaid Akhtar Kitchi, conducted raids in different areas of the district and

found three filling stations overcharging on the petroleum products.

Similarly four illegal mini-petrol pumps were found while two shops of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) were decanting the gas without adopting safety measures.

The filling stations were fined, machinery of mini-pumps was taken into possession while LPG shops were sealed.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026