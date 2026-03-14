Two killed in firing during panchayat

BAHAWALPUR: Two men were shot dead, while another was seriously injured, in a crossfire during a panchayat (local jury) held to mediate between two rival parties for reconciliation at 401/EB village in Vehari district on Thursday night.

According to police sources, two groups belonging to Jat and Arain clans had a dispute over installation of a government shade at the village, in the limits of Fazilka police station The village elders held a panchayat, inviting both groups to settle the issue.

During the gathering, members of the rival groups exchanged harsh words, following which a Jat group’s member, Shehzad and his accomplices allegedly opened fire, leaving two men of Arain group, identified as Nadeem Shahid and Zahid, dead on the spot.

Another man, Nisar Ahmed, was seriously injured in the firing, while the attackers manged to flee.

On receipt of information, Fazilka police officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured man to Burewala THQ Hospital.

The police have registered cases against the fleeing suspects, who are yet to be arrested.

GIRL ‘RAPED’: Hasilpur Saddar police have booked a man for the alleged rape of a girl at 160, Murad Colony village.

According to the police, complainant Kala Khan lodged a complaint, saying that his relative and neighbour, ‘B’ had been raping his 18-year-old daughter ‘S’ for the past few months at his house, in the absence of his other family members.

He alleged that the suspect threatened ‘S’ of dire consequences if she disclosed his crime.

He said they came to know about the situation when his daughter became pregnant.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered FIR No 126/26 under section 376 of the PPC and referred the girl to hospital for medical examination.

The police is looking for the suspect, who fled fearing arrest.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026