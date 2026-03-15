E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Workers can seek unpaid wages from trans-provincial firms: LHC

The Newspaper's Reporter Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 08:09am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ruled that employees can seek recovery of unpaid wages from trans-provincial companies before the authority constituted under the Payment of Wages Act, 1936.

Justice Asim Hafeez announced a judgment dismissing petitions filed by a private security firm and others challenging the authority’s jurisdiction.

The petitioner company had argued that, being a trans-provincial entity operating across multiple provinces and in Islamabad, disputes relating to employees should fall under the jurisdiction of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) under the Industrial Relations Act, 2012 rather than the authority established under the Payment of Wages Act.

The petitions landed in the LHC after several employees filed complaints seeking payment of outstanding wages.

Court dismisses pleas challenging wage authority’s powers

The wage authority allowed the claims and in some cases the decisions were upheld by labour courts on appeal.

The companies challenged those proceedings before the high court, claiming the authority lacked jurisdiction over trans-provincial entities.

However, Justice Hafeez rejected this argument, holding that the authority under the Payment of Wages Act has exclusive subject-matter jurisdiction over claims relating to non-payment of wages, regardless of whether the employer is a provincial or trans-provincial establishment.

In his judgment, the judge distinguished between personal jurisdiction - which determines which forum can hear cases involving trans-provincial employers - and subject-matter jurisdiction, which relates to the nature of the dispute itself.

The judge observed that the Industrial Relations Act primarily governs collective labour relations and industrial disputes, while the Payment of Wages Act specifically deals with the protection and timely payment of wages.

“The subject matter jurisdiction or cause of action jurisdiction of the Authority under the Act of 1936 is exclusive, to the extent of claim of payment of wages and same is independent and survives irrespective of claimed trans-provincial status,” the judge held.

The judge further noted that the two laws operate in distinct and mutually exclusive spheres and interpreting the Industrial Relations Act to cover wage recovery claims would render the Payment of Wages Act redundant.

Concluding the judgement, Justice Hafeez ruled that complaints seeking recovery of unpaid wages are maintainable before the authority under the Payment of Wages Act even when the employer is a trans-provincial entity.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe