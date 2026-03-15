Rs4m stolen from MoFA officials’ residence

GUJRAT: Thieves stole Rs4 million from the rented residence of two officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Gujrat in the precincts of Civil Lines police.

A MoFA official, Aamir Shaukat, a native of Beharipur, Daska, lodged a complaint with the police that he along with his colleague, Irfan Ahmed, had been residing in a rented house in Umar Street near Jattuwakal locality on the GT Road.

On Thursday, he along with Irfan had gone to work in the office. When they returned, the door and windows of the house were open and it was ransacked.

They found that Rs4m cash which was hidden at three different places had been taken away by thieves.

According to the FIR, thieves stole Rs2.5m from a wardrobe, Rs700,000 from underneath the mattress of Aamir’s room and Rs861,000 from the cupboard of Irfan Ali.

The complainant is BPS-04 official of MoFA.

Police have registered a case against unidentified suspects.

Official sources said Aamir is authorised by the senior officials at MoFA to attest and process the documents of the applicants desiring to go abroad.

The theft of a huge cash amount from the residence of low-ranking officials has raised many eyebrows as citizens have long been complaining about a rampant corruption involved in the attestation of the documents through the private agents active around the MoFA office.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026