VIOLENCE AGAINST DOCTORS

Violence against healthcare professionals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reached an alarming level, especially in public-sector hospitals where doctors and medical students already work under immense stress. The brutal murder of a female doctor in Kohat has exposed how seriously vulnerable doctors happen to be. Doctors across KP protested and sus-

pended hospital services, demanding the immediate arrest of criminals and improved security. Such tragic events not only result in the loss of precious lives, but also create fear among young doctors. While grief over patient deaths is a human emotion, resorting to violence is never acceptable. We need to act and enforce laws that protect healthcare workers.

Kashmala Rahman

Mardan

UNEVEN ROADS: The road infrastructure in Mianwali has made life difficult for the commuters. Streets are repeatedly dug up for one thing or the other, and are then left unrepaired for long periods of time. A recent example is the road from Chowk Kohati Masjid to Chowk Fateh Muhammad, which took nearly two years to complete even though it is just a short distance. Traffic congestion near Rabi Centre is another serious issue due to a narrow road and encroachments. Ambulances often get stuck there, risking precious lives. Uneven roads and poorly managed railway crossings further worsen the traffic flow and waste commuters’ time. The authorities concerned should improve the conditions.

Muhammad Farooq

Mianwali

JUST A FORMALITY: The judicial commission for the Gul Plaza fire has handled the serious issue with a troubling level of bureaucracy. It requested input from citizens, asking them to submit information in writing to the commission’s secretariat, but without providing a postal address or an email address. This effectively made it impossible for citizens to submit any information. The commission can surely claim to have sought input from the public, but that is like fulfilling one’s responsibility on paper alone.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026