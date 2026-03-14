E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Sharjeel Memon demands apology from Pakistan Customs after Sindh govt vehicle confiscated

Imtiaz Ali Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 01:52pm
Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon speaks to the media in Karachi on Jan 27, 2026. — PPI Images/File
Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon speaks to the media in Karachi on Jan 27, 2026. — PPI Images/File
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Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday demanded that Pakistan Customs in Karachi release a vehicle belonging to the provincial government that the authority had wrongly confiscated and apologise over the matter.

In a post on X, Memon said, “Pakistan Customs Karachi confiscated a Sindh government vehicle on 12 March, claiming it was non-custom paid.

“Despite being shown all official documents confirming that the vehicle belongs to the Information Department and was purchased through official outlets of Indus Motor Company, the vehicle was still taken into custody,” he added.

The minister lashed out at Customs, saying: “Such incompetency and unacceptable behaviour towards a provincial government department cannot be tolerated.”

He demanded that Pakistan Customs immediately release the vehicle and issue a written apology.

Memon, also the information minister, shared pictures of what seemed to be the original stamped sales certificate issued by Indus Motor Company Limited on Feb 12, 2026, in Hyderabad.

It stated that the vehicle, a 2025 model white Hiace Hi-Roof, had been sold to the Sukkur divisional director of the Sindh information department.

The minister also shared an invoice that stated the same buyer details. It put the vehicle’s total cost with applicable taxes at nearly Rs14 million.

Pakistan Customs and other law enforcement agencies routinely scrutinise and seize non-customs paid (NCP) vehicles to combat illegal activities such as smuggling and drug trafficking.

In March 2025, Excise Minister Mukesh Chawla informed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that his department had already impounded four vehicles being used by Customs officers in Karachi.

CM Murad had directed Chawla to begin impounding NCP vehicles and those with tampered chassis numbers that were being operated in the city.

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Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

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