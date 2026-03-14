Bangladesh’s Mehidy ignites ‘sportsman spirit’ row after controversial run-out during second ODI

Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha said Mehidy Hasan Miraz should have shown the sportsman spirit after the Bangladesh captain ended his innings with a controversial run-out in Friday’s One-Day International in Dhaka.

Short of his crease at the non-striker’s end, Agha bent down to pick up the ball to return it to the bowler after his teammate Mohammad Rizwan had driven it towards him.

Pakistan’s Maaz Sadaqat (C) successfully appeals for leg before wicket (LBW) against Bangladesh’s Litton Das during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2026. —AFP

However, Mehidy circled around behind Agha to collect the ball and threw down the stumps.

The dismissal immediately revived discussions about the spirit of cricket and had echoes of the 2023 Ashes controversy when Australia’s Alex Carey stumped England’s Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s.

“I think sportsman spirit has to be there,” Agha told reporters after Pakistan’s 128-run win.

Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain (L) is clean bowled as Bangladesh’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan looks on during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2026. —AFP

“What he has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it’s right, it’s right, but if you ask me my perspective, I would have done it differently.”

“I would have gone for sportsman spirit.” Agha reacted angrily in the moment, throwing down his gloves and helmet, but later downplayed his outburst.

“I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he had already decided.”

“If you ask me what would I have done, I would have done things differently. But … whatever happened after that, it was in the moment.”

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf (L) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2026.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 128 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the rain-affected second ODI.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play the third ODI on Sunday, with the three-match series level at 1-1.